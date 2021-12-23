Best Steam Deals PS Plus January Rumor Games With Gold January Halo Infinite Skull Locations PS5 Restock Xbox Series X Restock
Dark Souls Tabletop RPG Game Announced

It's made by the same company that also created a Dark Souls board game and card game.

Steamforged Games, maker of the Dark Souls-themed board game and card game, has announced a forthcoming Darks Souls tabletop RPG game. Other available details are sparse right now--there's no mention of whether it will adhere to a familiar system like DnD's fifth edition (5E) or how it will adapt the Dark Souls storyline. Info like release date or price is also currently unknown.

Steamforged Games' Dark Souls board game (currently sold out) was originally funded by a wildly successful Kickstarter in 2016. Eurogamer reviewed it positively, while Polygon had more mixed feelings about it, and considered it a "grueling slog" and "not very fun to play."

Since the Darks Souls board game release, Steamforged has gone on to partner with other studios to adapt popular video games into board games, like Resident Evil 3, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Devil May Cry.

Steamforged's previous tabletop RPG games, like its Epic Encounters series, have been 5E compatible, which is worth noting and may indicate what system the Dark Souls tabletop RPG game will use.

Dark Souls continues to have a large footprint in the gaming world and retains a large following. The original 2014 Dark Souls game was hailed by GameSpot as one of the most influential games in the 21st century.

