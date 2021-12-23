Dark Souls Tabletop RPG Game Announced

Steamforged Games, maker of the Dark Souls-themed board game and card game, has announced a forthcoming Darks Souls tabletop RPG game. Other available details are sparse right now--there's no mention of whether it will adhere to a familiar system like DnD's fifth edition (5E) or how it will adapt the Dark Souls storyline. Info like release date or price is also currently unknown.

Steamforged Games' Dark Souls board game (currently sold out) was originally funded by a wildly successful Kickstarter in 2016. Eurogamer reviewed it positively, while Polygon had more mixed feelings about it, and considered it a "grueling slog" and "not very fun to play."

Since the Darks Souls board game release, Steamforged has gone on to partner with other studios to adapt popular video games into board games, like Resident Evil 3, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Devil May Cry.

Roll your dice beside the bonfire and link the flame 🔥

Dark Souls: The Roleplaying Game is coming. If you, too, would like to learn what lies in the heart of Lothric, add your name to the ranks of the Unkindled! https://t.co/H5cJHLEaWl pic.twitter.com/vYdY9hyCEh — Steamforged Games (@SteamforgedLtd) December 22, 2021

Steamforged's previous tabletop RPG games, like its Epic Encounters series, have been 5E compatible, which is worth noting and may indicate what system the Dark Souls tabletop RPG game will use.

Dark Souls continues to have a large footprint in the gaming world and retains a large following. The original 2014 Dark Souls game was hailed by GameSpot as one of the most influential games in the 21st century.