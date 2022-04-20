Dark Souls Tabletop RPG Book Riddled With Errors Will Be Replaced

Steamforged Games has announced that it will be reissuing its Dark Souls: The Roleplaying Game rulebooks after consumers have reported copies filled with errors.

In a new statement shared on its website, Steamforged said, "We at Steamforged Games would like to issue a sincere apology regarding the errors that have come to light in the Dark Souls: The Roleplaying Game (via Polygon).

Following the release of the collector's edition advance copies in Europe and the United States last week, consumers discovered errors ranging from spelling mistakes, as well as inconsistencies with the Dark Souls rules. The Dark Souls: The Roleplaying Game rulebook is set to officially launch on May 16 in the U.S. The company went on to say that it has listened to community feedback and recognised "the importance of the issues that have arisen."

"We want to make it clear that we take this matter extremely seriously and therefore have decided the best course of action is to order reprints of the book, issuing replacement copies to those customers who have already bought or pre-ordered the Standard Edition and/or Collector’s Edition," the company said.

Steamforged confirmed that the reorders also apply to the PDF versions it previously announced, saying that every customer who buys a copy of the printed rulebook will get a free PDF copy as well. It's unclear when they will be released at this time.

"We ask for a little patience as we gather more detailed information regarding these reprints, the timescales involved, and how best to ensure we resolve this for each affected customer," the company added.