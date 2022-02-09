Dark Souls Servers Will Stay Offline Until Elden Ring Launches Due To Ongoing Security Issue

Bandai Namco and From Software have responded to the ongoing technical issues surrounding the Dark Souls franchise on PC, saying the servers for Dark Souls, Dark Souls II, and Dark Souls III will remain offline as the companies investigate the matter. The servers will stay down until after Elden Ring launches on February 25, Bandai Namco and From Software said in a statement posted on social media.

If you're just catching up, it's been reported that the Dark Souls games contain security vulnerabilities that make the games and the computers they are played on reportedly susceptible to breaches. Similar underlying issues exposed in Elden Ring's network tests suggests it might affect that game as well. From Software was reportedly informed of this risk earlier but did not act on it.

In its statement, Bandai Namco and From Software said the companies have "extended the investigation" into Elden Ring and will make sure "the necessary security measures are in place for this title on all target platforms." The game remains on schedule to launch on February 25.

The Dark Souls servers have been offline since the end of January due to this issue. We'll report back with any new developments as they come to light.

Elden Ring will launch on February 25 one week after another high-profile title, Sony's Horizon Forbidden West, launches for PS4 and PS5. Both games are part of a stacked February for new releases, which also includes Destiny 2's Witch Queen expansion on February 22.