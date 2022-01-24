Dark Souls Servers Shut Down After Exploit Allows Attackers To Access Players' PCs

Dark Souls and Elden Ring developer From Software has taken all its online servers for the Dark Souls series on PC offline as it investigates an exploit that can give an attacker to your entire system.

The exploit, which has been around for some time, was initially reported to From Software by one of the few people who is able to execute the exploit, according to VGC. The report was met with no reply, forcing the player to stream the exploit and its dangers to bring attention to the issues.

A Dark Souls 3 streamer by the name of The_Grim_Sleeper streamed the exploit and took over his own PC, using a narration app to read out some text to prove how easy it was to control the system remotely. This past Sunday, it seems From Software noticed, with a tweet indicating that all PvP servers for the entirety of the Dark Souls series would be taken offline on PC as it investigates.

PvP servers for Dark Souls 3, Dark Souls 2, and Dark Souls: Remastered have been temporarily deactivated to allow the team to investigate recent reports of an issue with online services.

Servers for Dark Souls: PtDE will join them shortly.

We apologize for this inconvenience. — Dark Souls (@DarkSoulsGame) January 23, 2022

The exploit is quite severe, but it seems that the small community that knows how to exploit it hasn't chosen to do anything dangerous with it, and initially chose to report it for fixing. It's especially important that it's getting fixed now too, given that the exploit was found in some datamined code for Elden Ring, which is set to launch next month.