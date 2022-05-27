Dark Souls PC Servers Remain Offline After Four Months, But From Is Working On Restoring Them

Four months later, the PvP servers for Dark Souls 1-3 on PC are set to come back online soon.

By on

Comments

Four months later, the network servers for the Dark Souls games on PC remain offline, but developer From Software has reassured fans that work is ongoing to bring them back online.

In a statement to PC Gamer, a spokesperson for the studio said, "We are currently in the process of restoring the online servers for the Dark Souls series on PC."

Online service will be restored "progressively" for each game, though it's unclear in which order this will happen. From Software's statement said, "We plan to restore online service for each game progressively, bringing back servers for Dark Souls 3 once we complete the necessary work to correct the problem."

The studio added: "We will provide additional updates as soon as the restoration schedule is finalized. We want to thank all our players for your patience and understanding as we work to fix this issue."

At the start of 2022, From Software acknowledged a significant security issue with Dark Souls 3, and in the wake of this, the company brought down the PvP servers for all Dark Souls games on PC. In February, it was reported that the servers would stay offline until Elden Ring launched, but that came and went, and the servers are still dark.

As for Elden Ring, the game is soaring right now with more than 13 million units shipped. It is the No. 1 best-selling game of 2022 so far and has surpassed Call of Duty: Vanguard to become the highest-selling game of the past 12 months. However, the game wasn't near the top of the most-played games so far in 2022.

