Fortnite Week 5 Alien Artifacts PS5 System Update Bungie Spicy Ramen Emblem Fortnite Alien Nanites Rainbow Six Siege Update Battlefield 2042 Spotlight

Dark Souls 3 Now Runs At 60 FPS On Xbox Series X|S, But Resolution Is Still Locked to 900p

Praise the fun, From Software's classic action-RPG just got a buttery-smooth new lease on life thanks to FPS Boost on Xbox Series X/S consoles.

By on

Comments

Dark Souls 3 has just received a smooth update on Xbox Series X|S consoles, as the system's FPS Boost feature now allows From Software's classic action-RPG to run at a more modern 60 frames-per-second.

This has been a long time coming as Dark Souls 3 has been locked to 30 FPS ever since it launched on the Xbox One back in 2016, something which Microsoft's competitor Sony would rectify for its PS4 Pro console by upgrading the game to a 60 FPS offering some time later. The Xbox One X was incapable of reaching this benchmark though, as fans had to settle for a 900p resolution at 30 FPS.

Click To Unmute
  1. Assassin's Creed Infinity Sounds Exhausting
  2. Who Is The Nintendo Switch OLED Model For?
  3. Robocop Rogue City Teaser Trailer
  4. 12 Largest Battlefield Maps Of All Time
  5. League of Legends - Akshan: The Rogue Sentinel Champion Trailer
  6. Bloodroots, UFC 4, Farming Simulator 19 | Game Pass Show
  7. The Nintendo Switch OLED Everything We Know (So Far)
  8. Twitch Plays Baldur's Gate 3 | Panel From Hell 3
  9. EA PLAY Live 2021 Spotlight – The Future of FPS Livestream
  10. PlayStation State of Play Livestream | July 8, 2021
  11. Pokemon Go 5 Year Anniversary Trailer
  12. Blood Bowl 3 Campaign Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Dark Souls 3: The Ringed City Video Review

A few years later and thanks to the power of the PlayStation 5's backwards compatibility, Dark Souls 3 has kept that frame-rate locked in to provide a buttery-smooth experience. This week's update evens the playing field though, with both Xbox Series consoles now capable of providing a stable 60 FPS return to Lothric castle and its other areas.


As Eurogamer noted, some lingering problems with the game still persist, such as the inherited visual settings from the base Xbox One that results in the game still being unable to break past the 900p barrier.

Besides that resolution barrier though, the advantage of being able to play Dark Souls 3 with vastly improved loading times thanks to the SSD technology of those consoles and the increased frames more than makes up for the game's last-gen shortcomings. Bloodborne, unfortunately, still runs at well below 30 FPS on Xbox consoles.

As for developer From Software, it's busy right now preparing for the January 2022 launch of its next big game, Elden Ring. For more on how Elden Ring will differ from Dark Souls, you can check out a recent interview with director Hidetaka Miyazaki, or you can see everything that we know about Elden Ring so far.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Dark Souls III
Xbox Series X
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)