Dark Souls 3 Now Runs At 60 FPS On Xbox Series X|S, But Resolution Is Still Locked to 900p

Dark Souls 3 has just received a smooth update on Xbox Series X|S consoles, as the system's FPS Boost feature now allows From Software's classic action-RPG to run at a more modern 60 frames-per-second.

This has been a long time coming as Dark Souls 3 has been locked to 30 FPS ever since it launched on the Xbox One back in 2016, something which Microsoft's competitor Sony would rectify for its PS4 Pro console by upgrading the game to a 60 FPS offering some time later. The Xbox One X was incapable of reaching this benchmark though, as fans had to settle for a 900p resolution at 30 FPS.

A few years later and thanks to the power of the PlayStation 5's backwards compatibility, Dark Souls 3 has kept that frame-rate locked in to provide a buttery-smooth experience. This week's update evens the playing field though, with both Xbox Series consoles now capable of providing a stable 60 FPS return to Lothric castle and its other areas.

We've updated Dark Souls III with FPS Boost on the Xbox Series X|S: https://t.co/KTcFk7PBGe pic.twitter.com/ExqlzC3Fp4 — Xbox (@Xbox) July 8, 2021





As Eurogamer noted, some lingering problems with the game still persist, such as the inherited visual settings from the base Xbox One that results in the game still being unable to break past the 900p barrier.

Besides that resolution barrier though, the advantage of being able to play Dark Souls 3 with vastly improved loading times thanks to the SSD technology of those consoles and the increased frames more than makes up for the game's last-gen shortcomings. Bloodborne, unfortunately, still runs at well below 30 FPS on Xbox consoles.

As for developer From Software, it's busy right now preparing for the January 2022 launch of its next big game, Elden Ring. For more on how Elden Ring will differ from Dark Souls, you can check out a recent interview with director Hidetaka Miyazaki, or you can see everything that we know about Elden Ring so far.