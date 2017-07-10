Dark Knight Trilogy Being Remastered In 4K

Director Christopher Nolan has confirmed he's remastering some of his previous films, and the Dark Knight Trilogy will be available in 4K resolution in the future.

In an interview with Bad Taste Italia, Nolan took a break from promoting his latest film Dunkirk to talk about why remastering his films to give home audiences the 4K experience matters to him, particularly in 4K with HDR.

"It gets closer to the resolution we shoot films in...so as home video formats keep evolving, particularly 4K with HDR, it allows us to give somebody in the home an experience that's much, much closer to what it was like to see the original film prints as projected on film, and I think that's a very exciting process," said Nolan. You can watch this part of the interview (in English) below.

Nolan said his films have been shot in 6K (with IMAX films being shot in 18K) and this next step for his films is a "wonderful" development. He also said he's very involved in the remastering process, but didn't give any hints on just when you'll be able to pick up your own 4K versions of the Dark Knight films. We're following the story and will report back as soon as a release date for the remastered films is announced.