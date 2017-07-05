Dark Knight Director's New War Movie Dunkirk Gets Stunning New Trailer

Dunkirk is the latest movie from Dark Knight and Inception director Christopher Nolan, and it hits theaters later this month. It's a star-studded World War II adventure, and a spectacular new trailer has landed. Check it out below:

The movie stars Tom Hardy (The Revenant), Mark Rylance (Bridge of Spies), Kenneth Branagh (Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets), Cillian Murphy (Inception), and Harry Styles of the boy band One Direction. It tells the true story of the mission to rescue 400,000 stranded British soldiers from the French beaches of Dunkirk in 1940.

Hardy plays a fighter pilot in the film, and in a recent interview with Fandango, Nolan spoke about the challenges of shooting the incredible dogfight sequences. "I don't think anyone's ever tried to do aerial combat the way we've done it and photographed it in this film," he said. "My DP, Hoyte Van Hoytema, just never gave up.

"When we would look at how you can't fit a camera in the cockpit and fly the plane, we would build a special kind of snorkel lens and put the camera there. We'd work with the pilot and plane owners to really just go for it, and do as much of it for real as possible."

Nolan also explained that the film would place the visual experience ahead of dialogue and exposition. "It's the kind of film where the visual aspect of the film is dominant right from the get-go," he said. "There's dialogue in the film, but we really tried to approach the storytelling very much from a visual point of view, and an action and suspense point of view. Trying to create suspense visually--a visceral sense of what it would be like to be confronted by this awful paradoxical situation."

Dunkirk hits theaters on July 20, 2017. You can check out an earlier trailer here.