Daredevil Season 3 Will Feature The Return Of This Great Marvel Villain

Vincent D'Onofrio's performance as crime boss Wilson Fisk in the first season of Daredevil was one of the best things about the Marvel show. It has now been confirmed that he will return for Season 3.

As reported by Deadline, D'Onofrio will reprise his role as Fisk--aka the Kingpin--in the next season, which is expected to go into production in 2018. In addition, the show has a new showrunner, with Erik Oleson (Arrow, The Man in the High Castle) taking over from Season 2's joint-showrunners Doug Petrie and Marco Ramirez.

D'Onofrio had already hinted that he would be back by putting up an image of Fisk as the banner image on his Twitter page, and the news was confirmed by Marvel TV boss Jeph Loeb.

"Vincent is an exceptional actor who returns with the incredible gravitas he brings to Fisk," Loeb told Deadline. "We're very excited how Marvel's Daredevil develops through the creative lens and guidance of our new showrunner, Erik Oleson."

Daredevil Season 3 is one of several new seasons of Marvel's Netflix shows in development. Season 2 of both Luke Cage and Jessica Jones are in the works, and despite the poor reviews, more Iron Fist is on the way too.

While none of these shows have confirmed release dates, we can expect at least some of them to premiere in 2018. In the meantime, The Punisher hits the streaming service next month--check out the latest trailer here.