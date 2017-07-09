Daniel Craig Will Play Bond In Next 007 Movie, Report Claims

There has been much talk and buzz around the next James Bond movie, with a lot of the conversation covering who will play the super-spy. Now, it looks like Daniel Craig is coming back to play the part a fifth time, and singer Adele could sing the theme song again.

The Mirror UK (via ScreenRant) is reporting that Craig will be back for the 25th Bond movie. The site also has a list of actors who were reportedly considered for the part, including Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, James Norton, and Aidan Turner.

As for Adele, her song "Skyfall" for the movie of the same name won a Grammy Award, and Bond producer Barbara Broccoli is reportedly "determined" to have the singer come back for for the next film.

Skyfall is the highest-grossing Bond movie ever, bringing in more than $1.1 billion. A source told The Mirror UK that Craig and Adele together "are the winning team, the ultimate choice, the money spinners." The source added that while Craig is on board with coming back, Adele is less of a certainty.

Adele recently canceled the final two stops of her latest world tour due to damaged vocal cords and reportedly said she may never tour again.

In October 2015, Craig said if he were to play Bond again, it would "only be for the money." A year later, a report claimed that Craig was offered $150 million to star in the next two Bond movies, Bond 25 and Bond 26.

After Craig finished filming Spectre, the latest Bond film, he said he wasn't looking to dive straight back into another Bond production. "I'd rather break this glass and slash my wrists," he told TimeOut. "No, not at the moment. Not at all. That's fine. I'm over it at the moment. We're done [filming Spectre]. All I want to do is move on."

Director Sam Mendes, who made Skyfall and Spectre, has already confirmed he won't make the next Bond film. Recently, actor Tom Hardy weighed in on the subject, stating that he'd love to see Dark Knight director Christopher Nolan tackle the series. It's also been reported that Bond writers Robert Wade and Neil Purvis have been hired to write Bond 25.

As of yet, there has been no official word from Sony about the 25th Bond movie.