Daniel Craig Confirms He's Back As Bond And It Might Be His Last Time

Confirming earlier reports, actor Daniel Craig said today he will return to play James Bond for a fifth time in the next 007 movie. He confirmed the news tonight on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Here's an animated GIF of the moment it went down:

Craig also said that he thinks his fifth Bond movie will be his last. "I think this is it. I just want to go out on a high note," Craig said, according to Variety. "I can't wait."

The actor also cleared up confusion surrounding his comments in 2015 that he would rather slash his wrists than return as Bond. He said that in an interview two days after Spectre finished filming. And given what must have been a demanding shoot, it's understandable that he wouldn't want to commit to another movie at that moment. Reflecting back on his choice of words in the Colbert interview, Craig said, "Instead of saying something with style and grace, I said something really stupid."

Today's confirmation comes not long after Craig said "nothing has been confirmed" regarding his potential return as Bond. Now it appears it's a done deal that he'll be back.

In July, The New York Times reported that Craig would play Bond in at least one more 007 movie. Before that, another report said Craig would be back and that producers were looking to have Skyfall singer Adele sing the theme song for the next entry.

The 25th Bond movie already has a release date of November 8, 2019, but an official title or director remains unknown. A joint statement by production companies Eon and MGM that was released last month read, "additional details regarding distribution, including international release dates, [and] the film's cast and director will be announced at a later date."

In October 2015, Craig said if he were to play Bond again, it would "only be for the money." A year later, a report claimed that Craig was offered $150 million to star in the next two Bond movies. Details about his contract are of course officially unknown.

Craig has played the British super-spy four times already, in the movies Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, and Spectre. Are you happy that Craig is coming back to play Bond again? Let us know in the comments below!

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert airs on CBS, the TV network owned by GameSpot parent company CBS Corp.