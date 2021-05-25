Danganronpa V3 Mobile Port Delayed Due To Issue During Quality Checks

Visual novel fans will have to wait a bit longer to fire some phone-based Truth Bullets as Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony's mobile port has been delayed.

The delay was announced via publisher Spike Chunsoft's official Twitter account, which explained that "an issue was discovered during the final round of checks and we are working to address it ASAP." Spike Chunsoft also apologized to its fans for the delay while saying they should "look forward to updates."

We regret to announce that the May 26th release of Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition has been delayed.

An issue was discovered during the final round of checks and we are working to address it ASAP.

— Spike Chunsoft, Inc. (@SpikeChunsoft_e) May 24, 2021

The delay was announced two days before the scheduled May 26 launch and just eight days after the release date was announced. A new release date for the mobile port has not yet been announced.

The Danganronpa series follows groups of teenagers trapped in a game of murder and deceit. Through trials and investigations, the group must figure out who killed one of their peers before the killer goes free and the rest of the group dies. The first two games, Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc and Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair, are currently available on iOS and Android.

Spike Chunsoft's other recent projects include Shiren The Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate's recent Switch port, Jump Force Deluxe Edition, and Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX in partnership with Nintendo.