Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Brings Murder And Mystery To Mobile Devices May 26
Debates will rage on both iOS and Android devices just before the summer hits.
Truth bullets can now be fired on the go as Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition will be making its way to mobile devices on May 26 for $16.
The visual novel adventure--which originally launched for PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation Vita in September 2017--joins the previous two titles on both iOS and Android devices, with Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc releasing in May 2020 and Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair joining in August.
The mobile port of Danganronpa 3, like the previous games will feature a brand-new user interface complete with touchscreen controls, allowing dialogue options to be tapped instead of scrolling through each choice. The touch features will also adapt for the game's minigames, including a board game called Ultimate Talent Development Plan, which trains creatures for another minigame, a dungeon-crawling RPG called Despair Dungeon: Monokuma's Test.
Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony follows the story of 16 teenagers trapped in a diabolical game by Monokuma, a homicidal stuffed bear. Through investigations, dialogue, and Class Debates, murder mysteries are solved with the culprits being punished with death. The signature Truth Bullets mechanic--major points in a debate designed to "shoot through" lies--make a return, while the Mass Panic Debate feature makes debates tougher as everyone involved screams over one another.
