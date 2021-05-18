Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Brings Murder And Mystery To Mobile Devices May 26

Truth bullets can now be fired on the go as Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition will be making its way to mobile devices on May 26 for $16.

The visual novel adventure--which originally launched for PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation Vita in September 2017--joins the previous two titles on both iOS and Android devices, with Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc releasing in May 2020 and Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair joining in August.

The mobile port of Danganronpa 3, like the previous games will feature a brand-new user interface complete with touchscreen controls, allowing dialogue options to be tapped instead of scrolling through each choice. The touch features will also adapt for the game's minigames, including a board game called Ultimate Talent Development Plan, which trains creatures for another minigame, a dungeon-crawling RPG called Despair Dungeon: Monokuma's Test.

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony follows the story of 16 teenagers trapped in a diabolical game by Monokuma, a homicidal stuffed bear. Through investigations, dialogue, and Class Debates, murder mysteries are solved with the culprits being punished with death. The signature Truth Bullets mechanic--major points in a debate designed to "shoot through" lies--make a return, while the Mass Panic Debate feature makes debates tougher as everyone involved screams over one another.