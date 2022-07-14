Cyberpunk Delivery Game Cloudpunk Is Coming To PS5 In August

Cloudpunk, a 2020 indie game that puts players in the driver's seat of a cyberpunk delivery van, is coming to next-gen consoles for the first time. An overhauled version of the game is coming to the PS5 on August 19, with a physical edition also available starting August 26.

Players who already own Cloudpunk on the PS4 will be able to upgrade for free, giving access to a number of graphical and performance improvements, with Cockpit Mode also available for the very first time on consoles.

The other improvements bundled in the PS5 version include 4K, 60fps gameplay, increased draw distance and render distance, improvements to bloom and lighting, and full integration for the PS5's DualSense controller.

GameSpot's review of Cloudpunk on the PC rated it 7/10, with reviewer David Wildgoose calling the game "a neon-doused celebration of cyberpunk style that occasionally obscures the story it wants to tell." Wildgoose praised the game's gorgeous visuals and archetypal cyberpunk atmosphere, but said the game's writing was uneven, with some of its attempts at humor falling flat.