Cyberpunk Classic Neuromancer Might Become A Movie From Deadpool Director

A movie version of William Gibson's hugely influential sci-fi novel Neuromancer has been in development many times over the years, but has yet to make it to the screen. It has now been reported that another attempt is being made to adapt the classic book, with Deadpool's Tim Miller tapped to direct.

According to Deadline, Miller and his VFX studio Blur will develop the movie at Fox. Miller was initially set to direct Deadpool 2 for the studio, but disagreements with star and producer Ryan Reynolds led to his departure in October last year. The site reports that Fox has been looking for a major project for Miller since then. X-Men producer Simon Kinberg is set to produce.

Miller is the latest filmmaker to be attached to a potential Neuromancer movie. Directors Chris Cunningham and Chuck Russell previously worked on different versions of a script, while music video director Joseph Kahn was attached to the project in 2007. The film got closer in 2010 when Vincenzo Natali (Cube, Splice) was hired to work on it. His version was still in development as late as 2013, with a script co-written by Gibson.

Neuromancer was first published in 1984. It tells the story of a veteran computer hacker who is hired by a mysterious employer to perform a dangerous, almost-impossible hack. The novel is now considered one of the most important works of the cyberpunk genre and is also notable for popularizing the term "cyberspace."