Cyberpunk 2077's Next-Gen Upgrade Launches Today With Free Trial - Report

It looks like the rumors were true: Cyberpunk 2077's next-gen patch is launching today, February 15, and there will be a free trial available. This is according to Xbox Netherlands, which seemingly let the news slip early. Twitter's Nibel captured the social media post--see it below.

None of this is a big surprise, as CD Projekt is hosting a Cyberpunk 2077 livestream event today, February 15, where news about the game is expected. The showcase begins at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET, so it shouldn't be much longer until we get the full scoop. Recently, the Xbox Store was updated to show that Cyberpunk 2077 is now "enhanced" for Series X|S. This follows the emergence of a new PS5 edition of Cyberpunk 2077 that appeared on PlayStation Network in January.

Some had speculated that Cyberpunk 2077 might also be joining Xbox Game Pass as part of the next wave of titles, but that remains to be seen.

Cyberpunk 2077's next-gen patch will launch today together with a free trial according to an official Xbox Netherlands post that went up early https://t.co/FJjW3UUcqe — Nibel (@Nibellion) February 15, 2022

Cyberpunk 2077's new version for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S is expected to launch in Q1 2022, so it's about time. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's new-gen edition is coming in Q2 (April-June 2022).

In other news, Cyberpunk 2077 recently got pushed down the charts for most concurrently played games on Steam by Lost Ark after that game's gigantic launch. Cyberpunk 2077 remains one of five games ever to pass 1 million concurrent players on Steam, and it's one of the best-selling RPGs in history.