Cyberpunk 2077's First Free DLC Is Purely Cosmetic, More Add-Ons Coming Later

Developer CD Projekt Red has pulled back the curtain on Cyberpunk 2077's first batch of free DLC, but they're not as substantial as you might expect.

During a Twitch livestream, several CDPR employees broke down what's new inside the third-person shooter's latest update. Alongside discussing the changes in Patch 1.3, the studio showcased the four new pieces of content: two jackets, one car, and an alternative outfit for Johnny Silverhand.

All four pieces of DLC can be accessed in the game's Main Menu under the Additional Content tab. The two jackets, both of Rare/Iconic qualities, are available in V's apartment after completing The Ride mission. Meanwhile, the Archer Quartz "Bandit" car can be purchased after finishing Ghost Town. You can check out screenshots of all four pieces of DLC below.

Gallery

CDPR senior level designer Miles Toast clarified that these add-ons are small for a reason. Patch 1.3 is Cyberpunk 2077's biggest update to date, according to Toast, so the DLCs function as a kind of sweetener for the tea. As such, bigger, more substantive expansions for the game are coming later.

"This patch is our biggest one to date," Toast said during the livestream. "We're put a lot of effort into this one, so consider the DLCs that we have now as sort of goodies, sort of cherries on top. The reality of course, and we've talked about this in the past, is that we differentiate a bit between different kinds of extra content, between DLCs, additional items of which we will have plenty coming down the road, and of course the giant expansion passes which we will have something to say about later."

This mirrors the studio's approach to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which saw 16 pieces of free DLC before receiving its two massive expansions in 2015 and 2016. CDPR called this method out in September 2020, with president Adam Kiciński saying Cyberpunk 2077 DLC would follow a similar trajectory.

Senior quest designer Patrick Mills said during the livestream that some DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 will be bigger than others and all would be free, but they wouldn't match the scope of the larger add-ons the studio has planned. CDPR didn't specify what these expansions are; however, Mills said that what the team is working on is "cool" and will cost players some money.

An exact release date for Patch 1.3 and these free add-ons was not revealed. CDPR said that fans can expect it hit Cyberpunk 2077 sometime in the future.