Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3 Patches For Xbox Series X And PS5 Still Coming In 2021

CD Projekt Red has reaffirmed its plans to release next-generation patches for both Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in its latest earnings report.

The studio had previously announced the respective patches, but their timelines were uncertain given the additional development time needed for the big patch rollout the studio has planned for Cyberpunk 2077. Earlier this year the studio confirmed that the PS5 and Xbox Series X patches for Cyberpunk 2077 would only be coming after the work on performance updates completed, but today the company has committed to it launching before the end of 2021.

Similarly, the previously announced PS5 and Xbox Series X patches for 2015's The Witcher 3 will also be released this year, bringing numerous visual enhancements to the critically acclaimed RPG. This will include ray tracing support according to CD Projekt Red, with work done on Cyberpunk 2077 and its engine aiding in the development of this patch.

Elsewhere in the report, CD Projekt Red revealed a new approach to development that will see the company work on Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher franchises simultaneously from 2022 onwards. This will be made possible by a new studio acquisition, with CD Projekt Red Vancouver replacing the support studio once known as Digital Scapes.

Cyberpunk 2077 received a big update this week, with Patch 1.2 launching on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 (it will arrive on Stadia later this week.) It's the next in a long roadmap of fixes the studio has promised for the game, which will precede new, free DLC later this year.