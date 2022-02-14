Cyberpunk 2077 Stream Coming Tuesday

CD Projekt Red has announced a special video briefing coming up very soon. The Polish developer will hold a new "Red Streams" event tomorrow, February 15, where it will talk about items related to Cyberpunk 2077. But what can we expect? "Things, y'know," CD Projekt said.

The event kicks off at 4 PM CET, which is 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET. GameSpot will bring you all the news as it happens. CD Projekt did not tease anything about what to expect, but the announcement came from the Cyberpunk 2077 account, so an update on the game's PS5/Xbox Series X|S edition might be coming.

Recently, a PS5 edition of Cyberpunk 2077 was spotted on the PlayStation Network, suggesting the official announcement and launch might be coming up soon.

So, choom, how 'bout a date? We'll talk things, y'know.



You're in? Preem!



Let's meet tomorrow, Feb 15th, at 4PM CET, at the usual place: https://t.co/y8iUIM0gBv.



See you there! pic.twitter.com/VRXpeA21ME — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 14, 2022

As announced previously, a new version of Cyberpunk 2077 for PS5 (and Xbox Series X|S) is in the works and is scheduled for release during Q1 2022. Everyone who already owns the game on PS4/Xbox One can upgrade for free, while a standalone edition will presumably be available as well.

Despite technical issues with Cyberpunk 2077 at launch, the game sold nearly 14 million copies in 21 days and is one of the highest-selling RPGs in the history of video games. It also surpassed 1 million concurrent players on Steam, becoming one of five games ever to do that.

CD Projekt Red is also developing a new-generation version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which is scheduled to be released in Q2 2022.