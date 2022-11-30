Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel Won't Begin Pre-Production Until 2023

It was recently revealed in an earnings report that the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 will start pre-production in 2023.

Thanks to a third-quarter earnings report covered by Tech4gamers, we know CDPR will begin to work on the Cyberpunk sequel after the Phantom Liberty expansion, which is set to release in 2023.

Adam Kiciski, president and joint CEO of CD Projekt Red, says in the earnings report, "We are concentrating on the final stage of the development of Phantom Liberty." He then explains how almost 350 people are working on the upcoming DLC.

The report also states that The Witcher remake and the new Witcher Trilogy are still in development. As of right now, there's still no release date for either of them.

Thanks to the Netflix anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the game has had a second wind. As previously reported, Cyberpunk 2077 had more than a million people log in and, as of September 21, remained one of the top 10 most-played games on Steam.

