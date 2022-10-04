Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel, New Witcher Games, And An Original IP In Development At CD Projekt Red

As part of its strategy presentation, CD Projekt has announced that it has multiple new games in development. Although details are slim, the company did announce that a sequel to 2020's Cyberpunk 2077 is in development under the codename "Project Orion" and will "prove the full power and potential of the Cyberpunk universe" when it is released.

CD Projekt's long-term outlook strategy.

Additionally, a number of new games set in The Witcher universe are also in various stages of development. These are all being developed under various codenames as well, and include Project Sirius, Project Polaris, and Project Canis Majoris. Beyond its two most well-known franchises, CD Projekt is also working on Project Hadar, a new standalone IP.

In its briefing, CD Projekt explained that it started a new "Parallel AAA Development" strategy this year and that it plans to also foster a healthy and sustainable work environment. As it expands its franchises, the company plans to be more transparent, boost its development abilities, and introduce more multiplayer experiences to its traditionally single-player games.

Project Sirius

For Project Sirius, this Witcher game is described as an innovative take on the series that is aimed at both veteran fans and people new to the franchise. Currently in pre-production, it is being developed by Flame in the Flood developer The Molasses Flood and has 60+ people involved in its creation.

Project Polaris

Project Polaris is described as a story-driven open-world RPG built on the legacy of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and has more than 150 people working on it at CD Projekt Red. This game will be the start of a new Witcher trilogy that is aiming to be delivered within a 6-year period following the Polaris release.

Project Canis Majoris

A story-driven single-player open-world RPG set within The Witcher universe, this game will be developed by a third-party studio that will be led by ex-Witcher veterans.

Project Orion

The working title for the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, this new game set in the universe created by Mike Pondsmith will arrive after the release of the Phantom Liberty expansion and will once again be developed by CD Projekt Red.

Project Hadar

The newest IP from CD Projekt, Project Hadar has been in "IP incubation" since 2021 and is currently in the conceptual phase. This game is described as being distinct from Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher and is being developed 100% internally.

Beyond its game projects, CD Projekt also plans to expand into TV and film. Cyberpunk Edgerunners has been a critical hit for the company's transmedia strategy and it plans to produce more content based on its properties through external partners. A new studio in the US is being established as well, and will be known as CD Projekt Red North America.