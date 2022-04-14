Cyberpunk 2077 Sales Climb To 18 Million, As Witcher 3 Hits 40 Million Sold

As part of CD Projekt's latest earnings release today, the company announced new sales figures for Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and both are putting up massive numbers.

Cyberpunk 2077 has now sold 18 million copies, which is up from 13.7 million copies sold in the game's first 21 days after launch in December 2020.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, meanwhile, has now sold 40 million copies. The entire Witcher series has shifted 65 million+ units since the series debuted in 2007. The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S version of The Witcher 3 was recently delayed indefinitely after CD Projekt Red took over development from Saber.

For Cyberpunk 2077 specifically, CD Projekt CFO Piotr Nielubowicz said the company believes in the "long-term potential" of the game, despite its poor start. In 2021, the company was focused primarily on improving the game. Now, the studio is "satisfied" with the state of the game and encouraged by the response to the newly launched PS5 and Xbox Series X|S version, it said. An expansion is coming.

In terms of specific numbers, CD Projekt made 888 million PLN ($207 million USD) in revenue and a profit of 209 million PLN ($49 million) in 2021. These numbers are down massively from 2020's figures, which included 2.14 billion PLN ($500 million) in revenue and 1.15 billion PLN ($268 million USD) in profit, but that makes sense given the impact of Cyberpunk 2077's release.

"Over the past years we've established a solid financial backbone which secures our independence and enables further growth of our Group," the company said.

As for upcoming projects, CD Projekt is currently developing the next Witcher game, which will run on Epic's Unreal Engine 5. For more, check out GameSpot's roundup of all the Unreal Engine 5 games below.