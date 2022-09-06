Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Expansion Brings Back Keanu, Launches In 2023

CD Projekt Red shared new details on Cyberpunk 2077's first expansion, Phantom Liberty. The paid add-on launches in 2023 and brings back Keanu Reeves' Johnny Silverhand for another adventure.

Phantom Liberty is described as a "spy-thriller" expansion that introduces a new cast of characters, in addition to the return of Silverhand. It takes place in a new, previously unexplored district in Night City--check out the announcement trailer below to learn more.

Phantom Liberty is set for release in 2023 across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Stadia. It will not be released for PS4/Xbox One because CD Projekt Red is ending new updates for those platforms.

The new 1.6 update that releases today, September 6, will be the final significant patch for Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 and Xbox One, CD Projekt Red confirmed. This update will add equippable items from the Cyberpunk Edgerunners anime to the game.

"Players will have the chance to don the jacket worn by David Martinez, the anime's protagonist, and wield a shotgun used by another character from the show," the studio said in a press release. "Alongside Edgerunners-inspired items, the update also brings a swathe of features to the game including a clothing transmog system, cross-platform progression, playable Roach Race minigame arcade cabinets, and much more."

Cyberpunk 2077 didn't have the smoothest launch in December 2020, but it went on to sell 18 million copies, making it one of the most commercially successful RPGs in the history of video games.

As for upcoming projects, CD Projekt is currently developing the next Witcher game, which will run on Epic's Unreal Engine 5. For more, check out GameSpot's roundup of all the Unreal Engine 5 games below.