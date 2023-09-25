There are a couple of endings in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. The missions themselves can branch out depending on your actions, though one does lead to a satisfying conclusion to V's story. Our Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty endings guide discusses the important decisions that you need to make, as well as the finale that leads to another arc for the main campaign. Naturally, it goes without saying that this article contains major spoilers.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty endings guide

The Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty endings are tied to the mission structure. As such, we outline the steps that led us to certain key moments. We also advise you to keep backup saves in case you want to make a different decision the next time around.

Important decision: Firestarter - Help Songbird or help Reed

You'll need to make an important decision near the end of the Firestarter mission. This will influence the type of finale arc that you'll get, including the closing missions, as well as certain iconic weapon rewards. You're given these two choices:

Help Songbird escape: "I'm with you."

Help Reed capture Songbird: "One more second..."

V and Songbird take on an army of hostiles.

Finale #1: The Killing Moon - Songbird's escape

If you help Songbird escape in Firestarter, you'll get a finale mission called The Killing Moon. The goal is to clear a spaceport so she can board a shuttle that takes her to a lunar facility. However, upon riding the train car, you'll realize that Songbird might have been lying, and she was just using V to find a cure for herself.

Several options become available at this point, as well as in succeeding instances:

Pick up Songbird: "Time to go" or "Wake the hell up"

Call Reed: "Reed will take care of you."

A crucial decision must be made.

What happens if you defend Songbird

To get this Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty ending, you must pick up Songbird and carry her to the shuttle. Suddenly, Reed appears and a standoff ensues:

Reed will warn you if you get too close. If you keep walking toward him, he'll shoot you dead.

Reed wants you to lay Songbird down. If you keep refusing and say that he'll have to kill you, well, he'll certainly go through with it.

Once you lay Songbird down on the platform, you'll continue talking to Reed:

All "Holster Weapon" options that appear will cause you to give up Songbird. We discuss what happens if you select this type of response in the next section of our guide.

The "Draw Weapon" options will cause you to aim at Reed. You'll only have a few seconds to shoot and kill him.

Other responses will simply prolong the tense standoff. Reed will then give you three seconds to surrender, and you really have no choice but to finish him off.

With Reed dead, you can pick up Songbird again so you can take her to the shuttle. V and Johnny will watch as the shuttle takes off, presumably so Songbird can be cured of the Blackwall's corruption. You may also grab Reed's iconic weapon, the Pariah, next to his corpse.

V will not find a cure if you pick this particular arc. Instead, you'll simply return to Night City, and the only ending options that remain are those from the base game (i.e. Nocturne Op55N1 and meeting Hanako Arasaka onward). As an aside, we also completed one particular final mission from the base game. There were no new post-credits scenes (i.e. Songbird did not call V to have a chat).

Gallery Left: A final confrontation with Solomon Reed; Right: Watching the shuttle take off with Songbird in tow.

What happens if you give up Songbird

To get this Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty ending, you'll have to surrender Songbird to Reed. There are a couple of ways to do this:

While in the train car, choose to call Reed. Then, give up Songbird once he emerges from the shuttle.

You can also pick up Songbird. Then, during the standoff, keep talking to Reed.

Make sure you pick this option when you see it: [Holster weapon] "All yours, but you'll help me live on."

Reed will carry Songbird to the NUSA transport craft that's waiting nearby, and you can tell him to keep his end of the bargain. This unlocks a new ending for the Cyberpunk 2077 main campaign. That means you'll no longer need to go through all the tasks related to Nocturne Op55N1 and Arasaka HQ.

Reed captures Songbird.

Finale #2: Somewhat Damaged - Songbird's capture

If you help Reed capture Songbird in Firestarter, you'll get an entirely different finale. It involves the following missions:

Black Steel in the Hour of Chaos - You'll have to take out the MaxTac forces that are guarding Songbird.

Somewhat Damaged - You'll enter the Cynosure facility and avoid a deadly Cerberus robot. Likewise, you'll find the blueprints for the Erebus iconic weapon and Militech Canto Mk6 cyberware.

At the end of Somewhat Damaged, you'll enter the core where Songbird is hiding. She's in a weakened state, and she wants you to finish her off. You're given a couple of choices:

Kill Songbird

Spare Songbird - The options will appear in the next dialogue prompt if you don't kill Songbird immediately.

You can kill or spare So Mi.

What happens if you spare Songbird

This leads to a mission called Leave in Silence, where you and Reed drive her back to NUSA's border. Here's what happens next:

President Myers will appear and give you a medal. We're not sure if taking the oath early in the campaign is required for this, but she does make a reference to it.

Reply to Myers with: "What now? What about the help I was promised?"

Talk to Reed and watch as Songbird is airlifted. He'll promise to contact you later.

Songbird, weakened but alive, will be airlifted to safety.

What happens if you kill Songbird

The same scenes from Leave in Silence will play out. There are, however, a few key differences:

Reed is saddened by Songbird's death.

Myers will renege on her promise to find a cure for V since your mission was to bring Songbird alive.

Reed is distraught since he was unable to rescue Songbird.

The conclusion: New point of no return

Next up, you're asked to wait for a few days until Reed calls you to talk about a cure. This is somewhat vague, as there's no definite time frame. In our case, we had to skip several days in-game until we received a call from Reed. Once he does call you, meet him at the designated location:

If you helped Songbird in Firestarter, you must surrender her to Reed in The Killing Moon - You'll get a mission Through Pain to Heaven. You'll meet up with Reed at a gas station. Chat with him and he'll drive off. He does promise that NUSA's scientists are trying to get everything set up for your operation.

- You'll get a mission Through Pain to Heaven. You'll meet up with Reed at a gas station. Chat with him and he'll drive off. He does promise that NUSA's scientists are trying to get everything set up for your operation. If you helped Reed capture Songbird in Firestarter, you must spare her in Somewhat Damaged - You'll get a mission called Four Score and Seven. Reed will wait for you in the basketball court in Dogtown. Similar to the above, he also says that NUSA's scientists are prepping for your cure.

Either of these two branches will lead to another quest called Who Wants to Live Forever. You'll then need to go to the rooftop of Misty's Esoterica, which is marked on your map. Those who've played the base game will remember this as the spot where V decided on how to attack Arasaka HQ.

Important: This area acts as a point of no return. You're free to continue exploring the rest of Night City. But once you call Reed, a NUSA transport will show up and you'll be taken to a hospital, which leads to the new ending.

Same rooftop; new point of no return.

New ending: Things Done Changed

This new ending for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is somewhat bittersweet. Here's a quick summary:

V has been cured. No more Soulkiller; no more Johnny Silverhand.

Sadly, V's cyberware implants have also been removed. Any attempt to use a combat implant can lead to their death. Solomon Reed does offer you a job in his office, which your character declines.

Worse, the operation caused V to fall into a coma for two years. The moment you wake up, you'll be able to call your old companions. It seems that a lot of things have happened since you've been gone: Judy - We played a FemV in our campaign, and we romanced Judy. Given that two years have passed, the relationship between the two has ended, and Judy is already married to someone else. Panam - Panam's not answering her phone. In a post-credits scene, Mitch tells you that your disappearance "broke" her, and that you should stop contacting her for good. Kerry - Kerry's touring Europe now, and he's got no time for you. River - Due to certain mishaps, River committed a few crimes and got on the bad side of some dangerous people. Viktor - It seems that your Ripperdoc buddy has a plan...



Best girl Judy got married.

Epilogue: Returning to Night City

This leads to an epilogue where V returns to Night City. You'll meet up with a couple of peeps here:

Viktor - He attempts to run diagnostics, only to realize that there's really no way to reverse what happened to V's neural link.

Misty - You run into a badass-looking Misty, and she offers some advice.

Long story short: V, the legendary mercenary, is alive and well. Unfortunately, since they can't use most cybernetic implants, they can no longer engage in any combat-oriented role. They're now a regular person, a face in the crowd.

This Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty ending also has a few post-credits scenes involving other characters. As mentioned earlier, Mitch doesn't want you to contact Panam again. Rogue, meanwhile, says that you're always welcome in the Afterlife bar, but she also doesn't want you to tarnish your legend. Takemura also tells you about how he and Hanako attempted to overthrow Yorinobu Arasaka. Without V's help, this ended in failure--Hanako was killed, and Takemura was falsely accused of her murder. Lastly, Reed tells you that Songbird is alive, but he hasn't heard from her in a long while. It seems that he regrets his actions.

Gallery Viktor (left) and Misty (right) can only offer advice as V starts a new life.

That's everything you need to know about the endings in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. Was this a satisfying conclusion to V's arc, or could things have been better? You be the judge.