Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty - How To Get The Blackwall Quickhack And Erebus Weapon

You'll find a lot of goodies in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, some of which have deadly perks that can turn the tide of battle. These include blueprints that can only be obtained if you choose a particular finale. Our Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Blackwall quickhack and Erebus weapon guide discusses where you can find these items. Likewise, please be reminded that this article contains spoilers.

How to get the Blackwall quickhack and Erebus iconic weapon in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

To get the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Blackwall quickhack and Erebus iconic weapon, you need to acquire their respective blueprints during the Somewhat Damaged mission. Here's a quick summary:

Firestarter mission - There's an important decision that you need to make near the end of the Firestarter mission. Choose to help Reed capture Songbird.

- There's an that you need to make near the end of the Firestarter mission. Choose to help Reed capture Songbird. Black Steel in the Hour of Chaos mission - There are a few tasks in this mission, though we're uncertain if they'll affect the crafting of these items: At the start of the mission, talk to Mr. Hands and pay 15,000 credits. Go to the Edgenet shop in Kabuki Market. Talk to Yoko and agree to her proposal. Later, regardless of how you and Reed handle the planning stage of the ambush, you'll have to eliminate the four MaxTac guards, then go after Songbird.

- There are a few tasks in this mission, though we're uncertain if they'll affect the crafting of these items: Somewhat Damaged - Eventually, you'll enter the Cynosure facility where Songbird is hiding.

Be forewarned that a robot unit called the Cerberus will start stalking you in this facility. Stay crouched while moving and try to avoid its scanner. If V is caught, they'll get instantly killed. Moreover, due to the unreliable save system at certain moments, you'll want to wait for the Cerberus to pass by just to trigger an autosave.

It's instant death if this robot catches you during the Somewhat Damaged mission.

Where to find the Erebus iconic weapon blueprint

The blueprint for the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Erebus iconic weapon can be found in the lower area where you need to hack the Alpha, Bravo, Sierra, and Victor terminals. Once you reach the mess hall, you'll spot the door leading to the maintenance room.

Since it's locked, you'll have to activate the power grid in the storage room, which is near the mess hall. You may need a higher Technical Ability attribute for this to work. Once power has been restored, open the door to the maintenance room and pick up the Erebus blueprint.

Gallery Once you see the mess hall (left), you'll know you're close to the maintenance room, which has the Erebus blueprint (right).

Where to find the Blackwall quickhack blueprint

Proceed to the next area where you'll see the Experimental Prototyping room. You can either hack it via a passcode or instantly open it if you have at least 15 Technical Ability. We chose the latter since it's faster, and because the Cerberus was still roaming around. Inside the room, you'll find the blueprint for the Militech Canto Mk.6 cyberware.

Gallery Hack the keypad to unlock the Experimental Prototyping room (left) so you can grab the Militech Canto Mk.6 blueprint (right).

How to get the Cerberus' Decoded Behavioral System Component

Continue with the mission until you've shut down the core. This will lead to a sequence where V learns more about Songbird's past. The Cerberus robot will show up, but it will get disabled. Make sure you pick up the Behavioral System Component from its wreckage. After that, you'll need to make a decision regarding Songbird's fate. This leads to the concluding arc.

Later, you'll find yourself in V's apartment. Once you head out, you should receive a text message from a mysterious individual. This leads to a mission called This Corrosion. Here's what you need to do:

Return to the Edgenet shop in Kabuki Market.

Tell Yoko about the component that you got from the robot. She'll then decrypt it, turning it into the Cerberus' Decoded Behavioral System Component.

This component is required to craft either the Erebus iconic weapon or the Militech Canto Mk.6 cyberware. You can only choose one.

You'll still need tier 5 crafting components and/or tier 5 quickhack components. You can obtain these by purchasing from vendors, or by dismantling tier 5 gear pieces/quickhacks.

Gallery Don't forget to grab the item from the Cerberus (left), so it can be turned into a crafting component by Yoko (right).

Erebus weapon stats and perks

The Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Erebus iconic weapon has the following features:

Type: Power Submachine Gun

Modifiers: +100% headshot damage; +25% armor penetration

Perks: Rounds fired from this weapon are infused with dark energy from beyond the Blackwall; effective against enemies with low health.

The Erebus can still trigger Blackwall disruption when you hit enemies.

Militech Canto Mk.6 cyberware stats and perks

Meanwhile, the Militech Canto Mk.6 cyberware has the following features:

Type: Cyberware - Operating System equipment with four quickhack slots.

Unlocks the Blackwall Gateway quickhack - By default, this costs 12 RAM. It can also spread to five enemies within 20 meters, causing lethal damage to cyberware and neural systems. Nearby mechs, drones, and turrets will also get deactivated. This ability also consumes RAM whenever it spreads.

The Blackwall Gateway quickhack unlocked by the Militech Canto Mk.6 might be costly, but it's great for those who've allocated more points into their Intelligence attribute.

As you can see, the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Blackwall quickhack and Erebus iconic weapon both offer devastating options for your character. At a glance, it seems that the Erebus is better since it also causes Blackwall disruption to trigger when shooting enemies. Still, the Militech Canto Mk.6 is quite decent, especially if you've put more points into your Intelligence skill to boost quickhack abilities and RAM recovery.

In any case, the choice is entirely up to you. You might also want to check out our iconic weapons guide, and, given this stage of the expansion, our endings guide.