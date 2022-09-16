Cyberpunk 2077 PC Playerbase Surges After Edgerunners Update

Cyberpunk 2077 has seen a surge in popularity recently, as a recent patch, big discounts, and a Netflix anime series have helped draw players back to the sci-fi sandbox.

According to SteamDB and spotted by Eurogamer, concurrent players peaked yesterday at 37,000, beating other popular games such as Elden Ring, Destiny 2, and Grand Theft Auto V on the Steam Charts. This is more than double Cyberpunk 2077's August high of 16,000 players and is thanks in part to the Edgerunners update that added a substantial number of new features and improvements.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has also proven to be a big hit on Netflix with its slick visuals and storytelling, and with the upcoming Phantom Liberty expansion on the horizon, players have reinstalled the game or taken advantage of a steep discount to jump back into Night City. An official modding tool has also been released as free DLC on PC, and it includes custom sounds, animations, scripts, and more. On Xbox Series X|S, users can get a taste of PC controls as keyboard and mouse support was added to that version of the game in patch 1.6.

Beyond Phantom Liberty, CD Projekt business development boss Michal Nowakowski said that the company remains committed to growing the game and its IP further. Despite its rocky start, Cyberpunk 2077 sold more than 18 million copies since it launched in December 2020 and has gone on to become one of the most commercially successful RPGs of all time.