Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.3.1 Upgrades The Game's Wetness, Adds More Gameplay Fixes

CD Projekt Red's latest patch for Cyberpunk 2077 has gone live, bringing with it a number of minor improvements, UI updates, and fixes for several missions.

In the gameplay department, issues dealing with weapon reload speed perks slowing down reload time, enemy stealth detection speed, and V getting stuck in a falling animation after crashing a motorcycle while having the "The Rock" perk equipped have been fixed. Mission bugs such as Disasterpiece's missing Judy, The Nomad's broken blockade, and Beat on the Brat's save-game quirks have all been addressed.

Visually, wet surfaces should look more detailed than ever before, and shooting a Tech weapon should no longer result in your retinas being seared by a blinding light. You can read the full patch notes below:

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where after upgrading an item with a quest tag, the base version of the said item wasn't removed from the inventory.

Fixed an issue where weapon reload speed perks slowed down reload time.

Corrected the height of the charged jump.

Adjusted enemies' stealth detection speed dependent on game difficulty.

V will no longer get stuck in falling animation when crashing a motorbike while also having "The Rock" perk.

Quests And Open World

Disasterpiece

Fixed an issue where Judy didn't spawn in her van on Jig-Jig Street.

These Boots Are Made for Walkin'

Fixed an issue where Thorton Galena "Rattler" didn't spawn in the quest area.

Thorton Galena "Rattler" will no longer become invulnerable after the quest is completed.

Beat on the Brat

Fixed an issue where the quest could reactivate with the objective "Go to the final fight" on saves made on game version 1.22.

With a Little Help from My Friends

Fixed an issue where the objective "Wait for the nomads" could persist on the screen long after player's arrival at the junction.

Fixed an issue where it wasn't possible to interact with the nomads to discuss the plan.

The Nomad

Fixed an issue where player's car could get stuck between a blockade and a guardrail, preventing them from returning to the car and blocking progress.

Visual

Fixed an issue where roads after rain did not look wet, which was the result of ongoing work on the Wet Surfaces System. In 1.31 wet surfaces should look more detailed than they did even before the issue occurred.

Removed hair and/or eyebrows in cases where they were set to "off" in earlier game versions.

Fixed an issue where shooting with a Tech weapon caused a momentary blinding light.

With a Little Help from My Friends — fixed an issue where Carol was missing her tablet or sitting in the air during a scene.

UI

Returned missing descriptions in Overheat and Short Circuit quickhack tooltips.

Returned missing descriptions for Backpacker, Resist!, Osmosis and Footloose clothing mods.

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue where players couldn't claim in-game Registration Rewards due to the error: "A network error has occurred. Please try again later".

Console-Specific

[PlayStation] GPU memory optimization.

In other Cyberpunk 2077 news, CD Projekt Red is still fine-tuning the game after last year's controversial launch. The studio recently hired a group of modders to work on Cyberpunk 2077's backend and mod support, but even that additional help may not be enough to get the game ready for a next-gen upgrade.

During a September earnings report, CDPR added that the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S editions of the game could miss the "target date" of "late 2021."