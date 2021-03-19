Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.2 Lets Players Rebind Dodge And Delays Cop Response

Developer CD Projekt Red has detailed what's in Patch 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077, which makes some changes like letting players rebind keys and reducing NCPD's response time.

One of the bigger adjustments is key rebinding. This specifically targets dodging, which is tied to double-tapping the movement action key. With Patch 1.2, players can turn that "dodging on movement" toggle off while still allowing the dodge to be performed by double-tapping the crouch key. On top of this, PC players can now rebind WASD to other spots on the keyboard. Tools programmer Wojtek Pankowski noted that though some key bindings "need to be addressed," these fixes should appear in upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 patches.

Another tweak in Patch 1.2 is delaying the NCPD's response time. Previously, cops would seemingly appear out of thin air when players committed a crime like shooting a civilian. Now, to give the impression that cops take a while to appear at a crime scene after it's been reported, NCPD officers will respond in a staggered manner. There's also a new recon drone to present a feeling that the police are assessing a situation to determine how to respond.

There's a new "Rock&Roll" feature, which lets players unstuck their beached cars. To do so, players need to hold the accelerator while not moving, then shimmy the car left and right and back and forth to get it unstuck.

Lastly, Patch 1.2 adds a new Steering Sensitivity slider in the Options menu. This lets players adjust how fast or slow vehicles handle without affecting the maximum turn radius. Especially important in lower frame rates, the Steering Sensitivity slider will make the car's handling "very consistent from 20 to 60+ fps," according to senior vehicle programmer Séamus Epp. The studio also tweaked some cars that were twitchy in low frame rates.

In other Cyberpunk 2077 news, Telsa's "technoking" Elon Musk tweeted about the game earlier this month, saying that the AI driving service Delamain should be able to drive itself.