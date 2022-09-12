Cyberpunk 2077 Now Has An Official Modding Tool

Good news for modders of Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red has announced that the game now has its own official modding tool to make things easier.

Named REDmod, the tool is "dedicated to all Cyberpunk 2077 and modding enthusiasts" and is a free DLC that adds integrated support for installing and loading mods into the game. REDmod also provides tools that will help creators modify aspects of Cyberpunk 2077, including custom sounds, animations, scripts, and more.

CD Projekt Red has promised the modding tool will be continuously updated alongside every patch to ensure compatibility. REDmod is available to download right now on the official Cyberpunk 2077 website. The software is available for specific PC platforms, including Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG.

The modding tool was released alongside the Edgerunners update, which featured a host of new content updates to the game, such as transmogging and the ability to take photos of Nibbles the cat.

Following the announcement of Cyberpunk 2077's upcoming expansion Phantom Liberty, it's been reported that the DLC will be the game's one and only expansion. Scheduled for a 2023 release for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia, Phantom Liberty is described as a "spy-thriller" and will allow players to explore new districts of Night City with a cast of new characters.

