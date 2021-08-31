Cyberpunk 2077 Modders Hired By CDPR To Work On The Game

Developer CD Projekt Red has scooped up some modders to help the team iron out Cyberpunk 2077 backend issues and work on official mod support.

The news comes by way of Twitch streamer and YouTuber Tyler McVicker, who spotted in a Discord server that the Budapest-based custom development studio Yigsoft will be joining CD Projekt Red's ranks. Yigsoft is best known for the open-source tool WolvenKit, which allowed modders to edit any file in CDPR titles such as Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3.

.@CDPROJEKTRED has hired members of the @CyberpunkGame modding scene to work on official modding support and bug squashing. They've come from teams creating Wolvenkit and Redscript, the only reason mods exist at all for 2077. Amazing!



According to Kotaku, Yigsoft will operate independently and retain its Budapest headquarters. Co-founder Hambalkó "Traderain" Bence, who announced the news on Cyberpunk 2077’s modding community Discord, told the publication it has been "a long time dream" to work with CDPR.

When reached for a comment, a CDPR spokesperson said the modding community is "very important" to the studio, so hiring Yigsoft made sense.

"We are working with Yigsoft on the development of Cyberpunk 2077 modding tools," a CDPR spokesperson said. "The modding community has always been very important to us and we are happy to be working with them side-by-side on further expanding the tools which are available to modders. We are offering no further comments on the topic at this time."

This should be viewed as good news for the Cyberpunk 2077 community, especially given how rough of a launch the open-world game initially had. The game continues to receive patches that fix crashes and stabilize the experience. And earlier this month, CDPR revealed Cyberpunk 2077's first set of free DLC--which is purely cosmetic.