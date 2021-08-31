Starfield on PS5 New Destiny 2 Creatures September PS Plus Games PS5 Restock Tracker Best Zelda Games Halo MCC Beta
Cyberpunk 2077 Modders Hired By CDPR To Work On The Game

Custom development studio Yigsoft has been hired by CDPR to help iron out bugs in Cyberpunk 2077 while building out official modding support for the open-world first-person shooter.

Developer CD Projekt Red has scooped up some modders to help the team iron out Cyberpunk 2077 backend issues and work on official mod support.

The news comes by way of Twitch streamer and YouTuber Tyler McVicker, who spotted in a Discord server that the Budapest-based custom development studio Yigsoft will be joining CD Projekt Red's ranks. Yigsoft is best known for the open-source tool WolvenKit, which allowed modders to edit any file in CDPR titles such as Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3.

According to Kotaku, Yigsoft will operate independently and retain its Budapest headquarters. Co-founder Hambalkó "Traderain" Bence, who announced the news on Cyberpunk 2077’s modding community Discord, told the publication it has been "a long time dream" to work with CDPR.

When reached for a comment, a CDPR spokesperson said the modding community is "very important" to the studio, so hiring Yigsoft made sense.

"We are working with Yigsoft on the development of Cyberpunk 2077 modding tools," a CDPR spokesperson said. "The modding community has always been very important to us and we are happy to be working with them side-by-side on further expanding the tools which are available to modders. We are offering no further comments on the topic at this time."

This should be viewed as good news for the Cyberpunk 2077 community, especially given how rough of a launch the open-world game initially had. The game continues to receive patches that fix crashes and stabilize the experience. And earlier this month, CDPR revealed Cyberpunk 2077's first set of free DLC--which is purely cosmetic.

