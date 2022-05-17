Cyberpunk 2077 Looks Incredible In This Unreal Engine 5 Fan Project

Since it was officially released last month, Unreal Engine 5 has been used to create some impressive projects. The latest example comes from YouTuber and developer Enfant Terrible, who put together a sizzle reel of content that reimagines Cyberpunk 2077's Night City within Epic's software.

A number of artists helped create the project, with the following talents contributing to the tech demo (via IGN and 80.LV):

The artists used environment megapacks from the Epic Marketplace to recreate Night City and populated it with characters from Epic's the MetaHumans Creator and additional work in ZBrush and VFX.

Cyberpunk 2077 was developed inside the Red Engine, CD Projekt Red is making a shift to Epic's software for its next title as The Witcher 4 will be developed in Unreal Engine 5. Crystal Dynamics has also begun work on a new Tomb Raider in Unreal Engine 5 and Gears of War developer The Coalition recently showed off some of its latest projects developed with the software.

For another spooky example of how Epic's game development software is capable of creating photorealistic environments, you can also check out this eerie recreation of the Etchu-Daimon train station in Japan which was created by 3D artist Lorenzo Drago.