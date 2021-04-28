Cyberpunk 2077 Hotfix 1.22 Adds More Stability And Fixes

A new Cyberpunk 2077 hotfix is available on PC, consoles, and Stadia. According to developer CD Projekt Red, the update fixes the most frequently reported issues that the last big patch didn't catch and adds further improvements to the stability and performance of the game. Some of the issues that have been addressed include fixing the glitches around Johnny Silverhand's appearance after buying the Nomad car from Lana, various tweaks related to clipping in NPCs' clothes, and memory management improvements on PS5.

Players can also find a retrofix for an issue that was fixed in patch 1.21, which caused Takemura to get stuck in the Japantown Docks during the Down on the Street mission, a glitch that prevented a player from using weapons and consumables after interacting with a maintenance panel in the Riders on the Storm mission has been resolved.

Cyberpunk Hotfix 1.22 Notes

Quests & Open World

The Metro: Memorial Park dataterm should now properly count towards the Frequent Flyer achievement.

Fixed glitches in Johnny's appearance occurring after buying the Nomad car from Lana.

Fixed an issue in Gig: Until Death Do Us Part where it was not possible to use the elevator.

Fixed an issue in Epistrophy where the player could get trapped in the garage if they didn't follow the drone and ran into the control room instead.

Added a retrofix for the issue we fixed in 1.21, where Takemura could get stuck in Japantown Docks in Down on the Street - for players who already experienced it before update 1.21 and continued playing until 1.22, Takemura will now teleport to Wakako's parlor.

Fixed an issue preventing the player from opening the phone in the apartment at the beginning of New Dawn Fades.

Fixed an issue where the player could become unable to use weapons and consumables after interacting with a maintenance panel in Riders on the Storm.

Visual

Fixed various issues related to clipping in NPCs' clothes.

UI

Fixed an issue where subtitles were not properly aligned in the Arabic language version.

Stability and performance

Various memory management improvements (reducing the number of crashes), and other optimizations.

Improved GPU performance of skinning and cloth rendering.

Console-specific

GPU and ESRAM optimizations and improvements on Xbox One.

Memory management improvements on PlayStation 5.

Stadia-specific

It's no longer possible to get soft locked in the key bindings menu if a keyboard is not available

Despite the controversy surrounding a less than optimal launch, CDPR still saw record sales last year. Cyberpunk 2077 sold more than 13 million copies in 2020 alone after refunds were factored into its sales figures, making it one of the most successful RPG launches in history. That celebration was tainted by a number of issues that were especially pronounced on last-generation consoles, resulting in Sony pulling the game from sale on PSN.

CDPR has since then explained the game's numerous technical issues while continuing to support it with numerous patches, and has also promised to change how it operates in the future.