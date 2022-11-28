Cyberpunk 2077 Helped CD Projekt Make More Money Than Ever Before In A Q3

CD Projekt Group has released its latest earnings report, detailing how the Polish company behind The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 is performing from a business perspective, and times are good.

Thanks in part to a rally around Cyberpunk 2077 that saw the game reach more than 1 million daily players again, the company had its best third quarter ever dating back to the company's founding in the '90s.

For the quarter that ended on September 30, the company brought in 245.5 million PLN ($54.2 million) in revenue and a profit of 98.7 million PLN ($21.8 million). According to VGC, chief financial officer Piotr Nielubowicz said Cyberpunk 2077's "strong sales" drove the uptick in revenue to new heights for the company.

Cyberpunk 2077's massive 1.6 Edgerunners update that launched in September, along with ongoing discounts on the RPG, helped drive sales even further. The animated Netflix series Cyberpunk Edgerunners also debuted in September and surely helped drive interest to the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 had a rough launch in December 2020 but it has rebounded significantly since then, going on to sell more than 20 million copies.

The game's world will grow further with the launch of the Phantom Liberty expansion. It will be Cyperpunk 2077's only major expansion and is slated to arrive for current-gen consoles and PC in 2023, though the developer says it is "totally, fully committed" to expanding the franchise in the future.

A Cyberpunk 2077 sequel is now in development at a new CD Projekt studio in Boston. It is one of many upcoming projects in the works at CD Projekt. Others include The Witcher 4, a remake of the original Witcher, and a new IP, among others.

In other news, CD Projekt Red is gearing up to launch The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's big new update in December that adds a photo mode, new camera settings, and better graphics.