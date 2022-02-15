Cyberpunk 2077 Free Trial Out Now On PlayStation 5 And Xbox Series X|S

Get a taste of the massive 1.5 update on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S with a free trial.

By on

Comments

As part of CD Projekt's major news briefing about Cyberpunk 2077 today, the company announced and launched a free trial for the role-playing game to give players a taste of what's new in the massive 1.5 update. The free trial is available across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S right now. It lets you play for up to five hours, and the trial itself is available for 30 days.

CD Projekt also confirmed that all progress from the trial will carry forward should you decide to pick up the game. During a livestream, a developer joked that some people will find a way to beat Cyberpunk 2077 within the five-hour limit, but that's not representative of how most will play.

Click To Unmute
  1. Restart CD Projekt RED Developer Livestream (Cyberpunk 2077)
  2. Cyberpunk 2077 News Coming Tomorrow... Next-Gen Please | GameSpot News
  3. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - The Glaive - Developer Insights
  4. Lost Ark: Accolades Gameplay Trailer
  5. Call of Duty: Mobile - Should Have Stayed Dead
  6. I Played Dark Souls for the First Time In 2022
  7. Yuumi Champion Overview | Gameplay - League of Legends: Wild Rift
  8. KOF XV｜Launch Trailer
  9. New World: Valentine's Day Getaway
  10. Udyr Reveal | New Champion - Legends of Runeterra
  11. Call of Duty Vanguard & Warzone Season 2 Livestream
  12. Horizon Forbidden West Review

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

The chat has begun! Join the chat

Now Playing: CD Projekt RED Developer Livestream (Cyberpunk 2077)

Cyberpunk 2077 is marked down to $30 right now on Xbox and $25 on PlayStation, so anyone keen to pick up the game can do so at a nicely discounted rate.

The free trial will let players check out what's in the 1.5 update, and there is a lot. The 1.5 update updates and adds to the perk tree, introduces the ability to change your character's appearance whenever you want, makes driving feel better, and changes AI so they act more realistically. This is just a small sampling of the changes--read up on what else is new in GameSpot's coverage.

Cyberpunk 2077 originally launched in December 2020. It had a shaky launch, and CD Projekt has since spent time updating and improving the game, culminating in this massive 1.5 patch and related improvements for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, which includes ray-tracing and 4K graphics.

Most Anticipated Xbox Games For 2022 And Beyond
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Cyberpunk 2077
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)