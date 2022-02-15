Cyberpunk 2077 Free DLC Includes Johnny Silverhand Photo Mode, Guns, And More

Cyberpunk 2077 won't just have a free and significant upgrade waiting for players next time they update the game, but a number of free DLC will be made available via automatic game updates.

As part of Update 1.5 that was revealed in CD Projekt's Cyberpunk 2077 stream, the free DLC includes new cars to drive, new clothes to wear, and more. Here's a breakdown of what will be available inside the game soon.

V's New Apartments

Available after starting Act 2, V can move into a cozy netrunner pad in Northside or call a swanky penthouse in Corpo Plaza their new home. Custom apartment makeovers will also be available, in case you need a change of scenery.

Budget Arms Guillotine SMG

Purchasable at Wilson's Bangin' Sale or found on the streets, this compact SMG packs plenty of stopping power.

Change V's Appearance

Head to the mirror at your safehouse, and you can try out a new range of Night City cosmetic changes on V.

Johnny Silverhand Photo Mode

Finally, a chance to take a few candid snaps of the most breathtaking rebel in Night City. Simply open up Photo mode while playing as Johnny, and you can start snapping away.

Muzzle Brakes

Found at Wilson's Bangin' Sale or on the streets, muzzle brakes reduce weapon recoil and add more precision to your arsenal when they're equipped.

Darra Polytechnic Umbra

Purchasable at at Wilson's Bangin' Sale or scavenged from enemies on the street, this weapon is designed to be an inexpensive and reliable option for getting jobs done quickly and cheaply.

Weapon Scopes

New weapon scopes from Arasaka, Tsunami, and Kang Tao will help you take aim at enemies. As usual, these can be acquired from Wilson's Bangin' Sale or on the streets.

Alternative appearance for Johnny Silverhand

Shorter hair, more stylish clothes, and the same rebellious attitude from the digital ghost.

V's New Jackets

A multi-layered syn-leather jacket and a more luminescent punk jacket can be acquired from V's stash in their hideout.

Archer Quartz Bandit

Lastly, you can explore Night City in a brand new set of high-performance wheels, once you've completed the Ghost Town job.

To see what else you can expect for the game, you can check out our guide on how to upgrade Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5 and transfer your save, more details on the free trial that's available, and all the technical upgrades from the latest patch.