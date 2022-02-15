Cyberpunk 2077 Finally Lets You Skip The Needlessly Long Braindance Tutorial

CD Projekt Red has released Patch 1.5 for Cyberpunk 2077, a fairly large update that makes substantial changes to the RPG and implements current-gen console upgrades for folks who are playing on Xbox Series X|S and PS5. It also adds the ability to skip the needlessly long Braindance tutorial.

Spotted by YouTuber and Twitch streamer Suzi Hunter, Patch 1.5 adds an option to skip Cyberpunk 2077's Braindance tutorial. The tutorial is a part of the earliest arcs in Judy's storyline. And though Judy is incredible and Cyberpunk 2077's best romance option, the Braindance tutorial is slow, over-explained, and way too hand-holdy. It slows down the game's narrative to a boring crawl.

In Cyberpunk 2077, a Braindance (also called a "BD") is a recording of a moment in a person's life, allowing someone else to relive those memories and virtually experience the same sensations. Judy teaches protagonist V how to edit a BD--this skillset is used in later missions to watch certain memories from multiple angles and glean important details in order to solve mysteries.

Alongside this change, Patch 1.5 finally adds the ability to adjust V's appearance outside of the character creator. The update also adds multiple apartment options, reconfigures enemy AI to be more responsive in combat, improves vehicle handling, and rebalances the perk system.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC. The game now has a free trial on Xbox Series X|S and PS5.