Xbox FPS Boost Games Halo Infinite Progression PS5 Restock Tracker Best Pokemon Games Diablo 2: Resurrected Cross-Play Halo Infinite Training Mode
Login / Sign Up

Cyberpunk 2077 Developer Hiring For New Open-World Game

CD Projekt Red appears to be hiring developers for a new open-world game, based on a job listing from the company.

By on

2 Comments

CD Projekt Red, the developer of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3, appears to be hiring for a new open-world game. As reported by Gadgetcrutches, a job posting was listed on GameJobs.co for CD Projekt Red looking for an open-world designer to join the developer at its main office in Poland and "to fill our game world with believable and exciting content consisting of communities and events that players will encounter."

The job posting seems like it could be for the next game in The Witcher series, which CD Projekt Red was reportedly planning on developing after the release of Cyberpunk 2077. The developer also announced in March that it would be adjusting its studio's workflow to develop two franchises at the same time, with one of those presumably being The Witcher. CD Projekt Red has previously confirmed that The Witcher 3 was the end of Geralt's story, so a new Witcher game could star Ciri or someone completely new.

Click To Unmute
  1. Halo Infinite Beta Dates And Microtransactions System | GameSpot News
  2. Far Cry 6 - Watch Giancarlo Deconstruct Guerrilla Weapons
  3. Far Cry 6 - Watch Giancarlo Answer Fan Mail
  4. Far Cry 6 - Giancarlo Gives You Very Real (Not Fake) Gameplay Tips & Tricks
  5. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - Hands-On Preview
  6. Diablo 2 Resurrected: Everything You Need To Know
  7. Star Wars Game Rumors Surface | GameSpot News
  8. New SpongeBob SquarePants Game Announced! | GameSpot News
  9. New Nintendo Switch Controller In Development | GameSpot News
  10. Battlefield 2042 Delayed To After Call Of Duty | GameSpot News
  11. Dying Light 2: Stay Human Delayed Again | GameSpot News
  12. New Marvel’s Wolverine Details Revealed | GameSpot News

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Cyberpunk 2077’s Next-Gen Editions Still On Track For 2021 | GameSpot News

The other possibilities are that CD Projekt Red is gearing up to make a brand-new IP or adapt something new. This job listing could also just be for working on the Cyberpunk 2077 expansions that are supposed to release sometime down the road.

CD Projekt Red is still working on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of both Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3, which are set to release by the end of the year but could slip into 2022.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Cyberpunk 2077
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Join the conversation
There are 2 comments about this story
Load Comments (2)