Cyberpunk 2077 Developer Hiring For New Open-World Game

CD Projekt Red, the developer of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3, appears to be hiring for a new open-world game. As reported by Gadgetcrutches, a job posting was listed on GameJobs.co for CD Projekt Red looking for an open-world designer to join the developer at its main office in Poland and "to fill our game world with believable and exciting content consisting of communities and events that players will encounter."

The job posting seems like it could be for the next game in The Witcher series, which CD Projekt Red was reportedly planning on developing after the release of Cyberpunk 2077. The developer also announced in March that it would be adjusting its studio's workflow to develop two franchises at the same time, with one of those presumably being The Witcher. CD Projekt Red has previously confirmed that The Witcher 3 was the end of Geralt's story, so a new Witcher game could star Ciri or someone completely new.

The other possibilities are that CD Projekt Red is gearing up to make a brand-new IP or adapt something new. This job listing could also just be for working on the Cyberpunk 2077 expansions that are supposed to release sometime down the road.

CD Projekt Red is still working on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of both Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3, which are set to release by the end of the year but could slip into 2022.