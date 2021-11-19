Halo Infinite Weapons Guide PS5 Restock Tracker Xbox Backwards Compatibility Series X Restock Tracker Halo Infinite Beginner's Guide Battlefield 2042 Changes
Login / Sign Up

Cyberpunk 2077 Dev Has No Plans For Game Pass Release

CD Projekt Red says there are no plans right now to bring Cyberpunk 2077 to Game Pass.

By on

1 Comments

CD Projekt Red has no plans right now to bring Cyberpunk 2077 to Xbox Game Pass. That's according to global PR director Radek Grabowski, who responded to a report recently that suggested Cyberpunk 2077 might be headed to Xbox's popular subscription service.

"There are no Game Pass plans for Cyberpunk 2077," Grabowski said on Twitter.

Click To Unmute
  1. Halo Infinite Campaign Hands-On Preview
  2. First 24 Minutes Of Pokémon Shining Pearl Gameplay
  3. 6 Things The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition NEEDS To Fix
  4. World War 3 - Official Exclusive Gun and Customization Exclusive Feature Spotlight
  5. RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY (2021) Cast Plays Real or Fake Monster Game
  6. GTA Modders VS Take-Two: Who Will Win? | GameSpot News
  7. Battlefield  (1942 vs. Portal) El-Alamein Graphics Comparison
  8. SIFU Updated Release Date Trailer
  9. GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition - Should You Play It On Switch?
  10. MultiVersus Official Reveal Trailer
  11. PRAGMATA Delayed Until 2023
  12. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Best Bugs and Glitches

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Cyberpunk 2077 Review

A recent Xbox cloud streaming video seemed to include a brief snippet of Cyberpunk 2077, which people theorized might suggest the game was coming to Game Pass. Grabowski replied to the editor of VGC to mention there are no plans for Game Pass.

No plans for Game Pass doesn't necessarily mean a Game Pass release is ruled out, only that there are no plans at the current moment.

Cyberpunk 2077 released in December 2020 and suffered from a long list of bugs and other issues. Updates have improved the game since then, and new versions for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S are coming in 2022.

In other news, check out all the games coming to Game Pass and leaving Game Pass in November.

Sign up for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

New subscribers get their first month for $1
See deal at Microsoft

Sign up for PC Game Pass

Three months for $1
See deal at Microsoft
8 Interesting Xbox Game Pass Games You Probably Haven't Checked Out
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Cyberpunk 2077
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
PC
Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)