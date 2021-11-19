Cyberpunk 2077 Dev Has No Plans For Game Pass Release

CD Projekt Red has no plans right now to bring Cyberpunk 2077 to Xbox Game Pass. That's according to global PR director Radek Grabowski, who responded to a report recently that suggested Cyberpunk 2077 might be headed to Xbox's popular subscription service.

"There are no Game Pass plans for Cyberpunk 2077," Grabowski said on Twitter.

A recent Xbox cloud streaming video seemed to include a brief snippet of Cyberpunk 2077, which people theorized might suggest the game was coming to Game Pass. Grabowski replied to the editor of VGC to mention there are no plans for Game Pass.

No plans for Game Pass doesn't necessarily mean a Game Pass release is ruled out, only that there are no plans at the current moment.

Cyberpunk 2077 released in December 2020 and suffered from a long list of bugs and other issues. Updates have improved the game since then, and new versions for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S are coming in 2022.

