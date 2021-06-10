Cyberpunk 2077 Dev Gives An Update On Its Security Breach

CD Projekt Red has provided an update on the security breach that the Cyberpunk and Witcher studio suffered back in February. In an update on its website, CD Projekt Red says it now has reason to believe that the data that was illegally obtained from hackers is now being circulated around the internet.

This information may include information about current and former employees and contractors, along with "data related to our games." CD Projekt Red said it cannot say for sure what data is being released across the internet, nor can it say if the data has been "manipulated or tampered with following the breach."

To get to the bottom of the matter, CD Projekt Red said it is currently working with an "extensive network of appropriate services, experts, and law enforcement agencies, including the General Police Headquarters of Poland." CD Projekt Red has also reached out to Interpol and Europol for assistance in this matter.

CD Projekt Red also confirmed what measures it has taken to reduce the likelihood of something like this happening again in the future. This includes the following:

our core IT infrastructure has been redesigned and rolled out;

new next-generation firewalls with advanced anti-malware protection have been implemented;

a new remote-access solution has been employed;

the number of privileged accounts, and access rights to accounts, has been limited;

a new mechanism for the protection of endpoints, servers, and networks has been installed;

our event-monitoring mechanisms have been improved;

we have expanded our internal security department;

we have established cooperation with multiple external cybersecurity & IT specialists.

Finally, CD Projekt Red said it is committed to doing "everything in our power" to protect the privacy of its employees and other people who work with it. "We are committed and prepared to take action against parties sharing the data in question," the studio said.

CD Projekt Red released this update in the middle of the Summer Game Fest Kickoff event.