Cyberpunk 2077 Dev Acquires Co-Developer Digital Scapes To Create Its First Canadian Studio

CD Projekt Red will acquire the Canadian studio Digital Scapes, which assisted the Polish developer on Cyberpunk 2077. In its announcement of the deal, CD Projekt Red said it had been working with the Vancouver-based Digital Scapes for three years already.

In acquiring Digital Scapes, CD Projekt Red is creating a third studio that will be henceforth known as CD Projekt Red Vancouver. It joins the studio's main teams in Krakow and Wroclaw Poland, and all three will work together on the company's upcoming games.

"For three years we have been closely working together, and we trust them completely. Digital Scapes have put in a great deal of work during the making of Cyberpunk 2077, assisting with development of the game and optimizing its various features," CD Projekt Red head of production and CTO Paweł Zawodny said. "In addition to contributing to our projects the new team will help us perfect our technologies and will broaden our competences in this respect. "We believe that the hugely talented Digital Scapes crew is the perfect foundation upon which to build a wider CD Projekt Red Vancouver team."

Heading up CD Projekt Red Vancouver is Marcin Chudy, who himself is Polish-Canadian.

"Being a Polish Canadian, I personally take great satisfaction in building bridges between Canadian and Polish game development industries," he said. "This is a great opportunity for Canadian developers to get involved with CD Projekt Red's incredible IP and for CD Projekt Red to tap into Canada's deep talent pool and game-making craft."

Indeed, Vancouver is one of the biggest game development hubs in Canada, alongside Montreal, Toronto, Quebec, and others.

CD Projekt Red Vancouver has around 12 employees right now, but the company did not say if it plans to grow as a result of the buyout.

It's been a tumultuous time for CD Projekt Red, which released Cyberpunk 2077 in December to a mixed reaction and lots of bugs and issues. Just this week, CD Projekt Red released an update for the game containing 500+ fixes. However, it remains to be seen if the game will be reinstated on PSN.

Despite the issues, Cyberpunk 2077 had one of the most successful commercial launches for an RPG in the history of video games.