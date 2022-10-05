Cyberpunk 2077 Core Team Moving To Boston To Start Work On Sequel

A sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 is officially underway, with development being handled by a new Boston-based team. Cyberpunk 2077 quest director Pawel Sasko tweeted that he would be relocating from CD Projekt Red in Poland to the new US studio after work concludes on the Phantom Liberty expansion, and will be joined by several members of the "core team" for the sequel.

"After the release of Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty I'm going to focus primarily on the new Cyberpunk 2077 project, codename Orion," Sasko tweeted. "I'm moving to Boston together with the core team responsible for Cyberpunk 2077 to establish new studio and be the foundation for the North American team. Working together with the Vancouver crew and the devs from Warsaw we are going to deliver you a banging next game!"

Working together with the Vancouver crew and the devs from Warsaw we are going to deliver you a banging next game! 🔥❤️ pic.twitter.com/1UYEzQFCSW — Paweł Sasko (@PaweSasko) October 4, 2022

After a rocky launch in late 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 began a long road to recovery that saw several updates drastically overhaul the sci-fi sandbox. The release of the Cyberpunk Edgerunners anime series on Netflix has seen a resurgence of interest in the game, and millions of people have flocked back to Night City to experience the story of V and Johnny Silverhand.

CD Projekt revealed an ambitious strategy this week to focus on multiple AAA game projects, and in addition to a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, several Witcher games and a brand-new IP are in various stages of development.

Project Orion, the working title for the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, will "prove the full power and potential of the Cyberpunk universe" according to CD Projekt when it's eventually released. Before it arrives though, Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty expansion in 2023 will drop players into a new district in Night City and tackle an adventure that has been described as a spy-thriller.