Cyberpunk 2077 Class-Action Lawsuit Is Settled For $1.85 Million

Cyberpunk 2077's class-action lawsuit from its investors has reached a settlement, and CD Projekt Red will pay out $1.85 million to plaintiffs.

Back in 2020, investors filed a class-action lawsuit against CD Projekt Red and claimed that Cyberpunk 2077's buggy launch state was hidden from investors--thus causing them to lose money.

The settlement sum will cover eligible class members, "settlement administration costs, taxes, attorney’s fees and costs," and more. Eligible class members are defined as any investor who purchased a CD Projekt Red stock between January 16, 2020 to December 17, 2020.

Cyberpunk 2077 had a rocky and buggy launch, leading to Sony taking the game off its store--a surprising decision that led to CD Projekt Red's stock prices dropping. Cyberpunk 2077 was later added back to PlayStation storefronts after CD Projekt Red released patches that fixed many of the problems.

CD Projekt Red originally intended for Cyberpunk 2077 to have a multiplayer component, but those plans were scrapped due to the company priortizing fixing existing bugs in the standalone game.

In 2023, Cyberpunk 2077 is getting an expansion called Phantom Liberty. This is a paid DLC and it appears to be the only expansion planned for the game currently. CD Projekt Red is also working on the Witcher 4, though the release date appears to still be far off and in the hinterlands beyond 2025.