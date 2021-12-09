Cyberpunk 2077 Class-Action Lawsuit Could Be Settled Out-Of-Court

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has provided an update on the ongoing court proceedings around the class-action lawsuit it found itself embroiled in after the game's launch.

The lawsuit, brought forward to US courts by public shareholders who felt that the studio had not disclosed the poor state of the game before launch, has been postponed as the parties involved discuss a potential settlement. The update, provided by CD Projekt Red, does not indicate the total damages being sought by the lawsuit nor does it imply what the out-of-court settlement might be.

The update also makes it clear that a settlement does not mean that the studio accepts the complaints brought forward by the shareholders. "The decision on whether to approve the settlement and permit its implementation shall be issued by the Court once certain additional formal conditions are satisfied," the statement concludes.

Cyberpunk 2077 launched in December 2020 with numerous issues across all platforms, with CD Projekt Red spending a lot of 2021 issuing patches to improve the stability of the game. Sony decided to delist the game entirely from PSN for over six months, eventually reinstating it in June. PS5 and Xbox Series S|X upgrades for the game were expected this year but have since been delayed into Q1 2022.