Cyberpunk 2077 1.2 Patch Delayed, CDPR Cites "Extensive Scope" And Recent Cyberattack

The "extensive scope of the update" combined with a recent hacking attack against CDPR has forced it to delay its plans for a major Cyberpunk 2077 patch.

CD Projekt Red is delaying the planned 1.2 patch for Cyberpunk 2077. In a series of tweets, the studio explained that the recent cyberattack combined with the "extensive scope of the update" means it will need additional time.

"Our goal for Patch 1.2 goes beyond any of our previous updates," the studio states. "We've been working on numerous overall quality improvements and fixes, and we still have work to do to make sure that's what you get. With that in mind, we're now aiming for release in the second half of March."

This update appears to have been the major patch that was previously slated for February, making the new late-March target constitute a delay of roughly a month.

"It's not the news we enjoy sharing, but we want to make sure we launch this update properly," the studio concludes. "Stay tuned for more information as the time draws closer. Thank you for your continued patience and support."

Cyberpunk 2077 had a rocky launch, with numerous bugs that sparked a backlash from fans. The studio committed to fixing the issues with a series of patches, but its troubles were compounded a few weeks ago when it was hacked, with the perpetrators demanding ransom. It used DMCA takedowns to slow the spread of the stolen code. Since then the Cyberpunk 2077 code has reportedly been put up for auction by the hackers.

