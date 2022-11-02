Customize The Look Of Your Secretlab Gaming Chair With New Skins

The one undeniable truth of a gaming chair is that once you have one, you're stuck with that design for a couple of years. Secretlab is looking to shake up that dynamic with its latest accessor, covers for its range of chairs that it calls Skins.

Designed for the Titan Evo 2022 range of gamer chairs--our pick for the best gaming chair in 2022--Skins can easily be applied to one of these seats in just a few minutes and offer a precise fit. They're made from a soft fabric material that's unique to the range, have different tensile properties for durability, and have varying levels of thickness.

We checked out the new accessory ahead of launch and came away very impressed. Skins genuinely look like the chair's native upholstery, so adding one to your chair doesn't diminish that sleek and stylish look of the Titan Evo 2022 at all. Another perk besides style is comfort, as the additional padding makes the Evo 2022 an even better chair in terms of your sitting experience.

Gallery

The combination of materials and styles future-proofs your gaming chair by giving you the opportunity to personalize the look over time.

What's really cool about Skins is that they are available in Secretlab's well-known colorways as well as in designs based on big gaming and entertainment properties. The list of available styles includes League of Legends, Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher, Batman, Game of Thrones, and many more. So if you want one of the special-edition chairs Secretlab produces, you no longer have to purchase a brand-new chair to get that look. This could prove to be especially useful whenever new styles pop up that you're interested in.

Another added benefit of these Skins is that they also help preserve your chair, keeping them safe from the usual wear and tear, mischievous pets, or any accidental spillage.

In addition to the Titan Evo 2022 chair, Skins can also be used on NEOTM Hybrid, leatherette, NAPA leather, and SoftWeave chairs from the Secretlab store.