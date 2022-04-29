Custom Doctor Strange Xbox Console Includes A Space Octopus, Is Up For Grabs

Ahead of its release in cinemas on May 6, Microsoft and Marvel Studios have teamed up to create a unique Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Xbox console.

Using the Xbox Series S as a base, the console sports an image of extra-dimensional space octopus Gargantos, while the top panel has been painted to look like the window of the Sanctum Sanctorum. The prize also includes four Xbox controllers inspired by key characters from the film--Doctor Strange, Wong, the Scarlet Witch, and America Chavez--with each one having distinctive and recognizable components and textures from the characters' costumes.

Eye of Agamotto not included.

If you're interested, you can enter the sweepstakes through this link. Since the launch of the Xbox Series X|S consoles, Microsoft has regularly come up with promotional redesigns of the hardware that tie into upcoming games and films.

There's a Spongebob Squarepants Xbox that makes perfect use of the Series X shape, and in the controller department, there's the recent celebration of Xbox's 20th anniversary in Scotland with a unique tartan material wrapped around the device. Plus, there's also the disturbing Sonic the Hedgehog and Knuckles controllers.

The latest trailer for Multiverse of Madness has slightly spoiled the cameo of a secret Marvel team, and the movie has been denied a theatrical release in Saudi Arabia, presumably due to the film's inclusion of a queer character. Tickets are now on sale, and you can some non-spoilery Multiverse of Madness posters of the Sam Raimi-directed sequel to the 2016 film.