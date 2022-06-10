Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course Is Only $8

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course has gone gold, Studio MDHR announced on Twitter. The highly anticipated DLC releases on June 30, and its low price is somewhat surprising given how long it's been in development. The Delicious Last Course only costs $8 USD / $10 CAD / €8 / £6.79. However, you do need the original game ($20) to play it. All told, you'll be able to play the entire Cuphead experience for under 30 bucks. That sounds like a swell deal!

The Delicious Last Course is arriving five years after the original was released to rave reviews in 2017. Revealed at E3 2018, the DLC was originally supposed to launch in 2019; it has been delayed multiple times.

The DLC sees Cuphead and Mugman ferried over to a new isle to help the Legendary Chalice enter the world of the living again. Instead of collecting soul contracts from bosses, the heroes need to secure ingredients that can be whipped up to create a pastry that will bring Ms. Chalice back to life for good.

During our recent hands-off preview, we saw Ms. Chalice in action as a new playable character. She has a few unique perks, including a double jump and parry dash. You can play as Ms. Chalice throughout the new adventure as well as the main campaign. In addition to the new playable character, the DLC will add a few new weapons and charms.

Of course, the DLC also brings new bosses into the fold. You can check out gameplay of one of those new bosses, Mortimer Freeze, in the video above. Studio MDHR has stated that the new isle is larger than any of the original isles.

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course will be available digitally on the Xbox Store, PlayStation Store, Switch eShop, Steam, and GOG at launch. Physical editions will launch at a later date.