Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course - How To Start The DLC

You'll need to finish just a few objectives before you can play the Cuphead DLC.

Some games make you work hard for their DLC, sometimes making you progress hours in the main game before granting you access. Others let you in right from the start. Luckily for fans of Cuphead, the long awaited Delicious Last Course DLC is an example of the latter. Here's how to reach the new bosses and adventure within minutes of starting a new save file.

Beat the first Run & Gun

After talking to Elder Kettle and completing the optional tutorial, head out the door and across the bridge. Make sure to talk with the Apple on the way, who will give you your first three coins which can be used to purchase new weapons and charms.

Now Playing: Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC Video Review

Complete the first Run & Gun level to unlock the bridge and get across the river.
On the other side of the bridge, you'll see a white and red circle on the ground. This is your first Run & Gun challenge, Forest Follies. Dash and shoot your way through the killer foliage, grabbing all the coins you can along the way. Return to the map after completing the level, and there will be a new bridge leading you across the river.

Beat the first Mausoleum

Beat the first Mausoleum to meet the new NPC.
Take the bridge across and head down to find your first Mausoleum. The Mausoleums are all quite quick and painless to beat. Just parry all the pink ghosts before they reach they reach the urn; no need to shoot. At the end, you'll free Ms. Chalice from the urn, who will reward you with your first Super Art, the Energy Beam.

Head back to the map, and a new NPC will appear with a boat. They will tell you that the Legendary Chalice needs your help in a far off isle. Agree to depart with them, and voila! You're off to the DLC.

Note: If you're accessing the DLC in a previous game file that you've already made progress in, simply head to the any completed Mausoleum location to find the NPC waiting for you.

