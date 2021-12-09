Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC Release Date Announced

A brawl is surely brewing, because Studio MDHR announced that Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course releases on June 30, 2022. The long-awaited DLC will be available on all platforms that currently have the base game: Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC. The release date announcement was made during The Game Awards, where the studio showed off a brand-new trailer (starring marionette versions of Cuphead's characters) alongside a performance of Cuphead's music by The Game Awards Orchestra and a trio of (wonderful) singers.

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course adds a fourth Inkwell Isle to the game featuring a slate of new bosses to conquer. Studio MDHR claims that some of the individual phases within boss fights have more frames of animations than some of the base game's bosses have throughout the entire bout.

In addition to the new levels, The Delicious Last Course will add Ms. Chalice as a playable character. While Cuphead and Mugman had the same abilities, Ms. Chalice moves differently and has her own unique abilities. To switch things up, you can run through the original campaign again as Ms. Chalice. Meanwhile, players will be able to unlock new weapons and charms for Cuphead and Mugman, too.

While the base game's story focused on Cuphead and Mugman saving their souls from the devil, The Delicious Last Course centers on the mystery of the Legendary Chalice's secret quest. Cuphead, Mugman, and Ms. Chalice will work together to help Chef Saltbaker get to the bottom of it.

The Delicious Last Course isn't the only major Cuphead event releasing in 2022. Netflix's adaptation of the game, dubbed The Cuphead Show, is expected to kick off sometime next year.