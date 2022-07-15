Cuphead: How To Summon The Djimmi And Make The Game Much Easier

With the release of the Delicious Last Course DLC, you can now double your HP with barely any effort.

By

Comments

Cuphead's long-awaited Delicious Last Course DLC upped the ante of an already legendarily challenging game. With a whole new Isle to contend with, including six of the toughest enemies in the game, it's never been harder to get to the credits with every boss defeated. In addition to the challenges posed, the DLC also introduced a ton of new tools at the player's disposal, including powerful weapons, charms, and even a brand new playable character. However, one of the strongest new additions isn't something you can buy at Porkrind's Emporium. Here's how to make your wish come true and double your HP with the Djimmi.

How to summon the Djimmi in Cuphead

The Djimmi will grant you infinite wishes once you've beaten the game, but only three on your first play through.
Summoning the Djimmi is quick and easy and can be done from the very start of the game. All you need to do is stand in one place on the map and run in a tight circle. After a brief moment, the Djimmi will appear and announce, "You've freed the Djimmi!" With that, you'll double your HP, and will have a six hearts baseline until you defeat your next boss (you can go even higher with the right charms equipped).

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC Video Review

As powerful as this is, it does have its limitations. For one, you only have three wishes at your disposal for your first playthrough, so use them wisely! Try to save them for the hardest bosses at the end of the game if you can. (You will have infinite wishes to work with once you beat the game). In addition, it only applies on Simple and Regular mode, so Expert will remain a huge challenge. Lastly, beating a boss with the Djinni's wish applied will drop your final score by a whole letter grade, so hold off if you're going for the Sheriff, Boss, Mayor, or Ranger achievements.

That said, the Djimmi's wish is one of the strongest new tools available in the DLC. Be smart with when you use it--and be sure not to activate it accidentally by mindlessly running around on the map--and you'll have the Devil down before you know it.

